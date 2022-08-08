Gold is trading slightly below $1,780. This mark aligns as a key technical level for XAU/USD, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports. First support is located at $1,740 “In order to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD trading below $,1780 points to a loss of bullish momentum - August 8, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD set to suffer, eyes on $1,750 support again - August 8, 2022
- Potassium Gold Cyanide Market 2022, Worth USD 14610 Mn by 2028 at CAGR of 2.6% – Report Spread across 93 Pages - August 8, 2022