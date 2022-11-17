Gold price (XAUUSD) has witnessed a steep fall after surrendering the critical support of $1,770.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has tumbled to near $1,763.00 as investors are turning risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD tumbles to near $1,760 as risk aversion escalates - November 16, 2022
- Gold dips as dollar gains, geopolitical tensions ease - November 16, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD teases bears around $1,770 amid dicey markets - November 16, 2022