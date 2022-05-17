Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD unlikely to stage a meaningful recovery

Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from a fresh multi-month low touched on Monday. But as FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, the 200-day moving average (DMA) around $1,836 is likely to cap XAUUSD.
