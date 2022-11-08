Gold price climbed to $1,680 following the publication of US labour market data on Friday. As strategists at Commerzbank note, a weaker US Dollar pushes up the yellow metal but ETF outflows continue …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD’s latest upswing lacks one important fundament support – Commerzbank - November 8, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD’s appeal to deplete on higher yields – SocGen - November 8, 2022
- Why current downside to gold prices could be a good entry point for gold investors to capitalise? - November 8, 2022
Discussion about this post