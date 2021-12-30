Amid thin year-end liquidity conditions, gold price witnessed volatile trading on Wednesday, falling sharply to $1,790 on a breach of the $1,800 mark. Bulls, however, jumped back into the game and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: Time to buy gold? Prices to end 2021 lower, drop further in 2022 - December 30, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as weaker dollar counters stronger yields, equities - December 30, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Year-end flows to keep XAU/USD choppy around $1,800 - December 30, 2021