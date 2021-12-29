Gold (XAU/USD) defends $1,800, taking rounds to $1,804-05, as traders approach Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal remained surprisingly volatile during the last session amid a rally in the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Yields, coronavirus test XAU/USD bulls around $1,800 - December 29, 2021
- Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Retreats While Gold Slips Below $1800 - December 29, 2021
- Silver Price Prediction – Prices Whipsaw Following Gold Prices Lower - December 29, 2021