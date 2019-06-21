Based on the outlook for the main drivers of the gold prices, we reiterate our view that the risk to gold prices is clearly skewed to the upside, a position we are holding since early 2016. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Framework – The Next Cycle Unfolds - June 21, 2019
- Gold prices ease after earlier spike above $1,400 per ounce to prices not seen in nearly 6 years - June 21, 2019
- Gold: At A 5-Year High And Likely Going A Lot Higher - June 21, 2019