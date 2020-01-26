Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Big Test for Buyers This Week at $1581.20 to $1590.30

Gold futures surged on Friday, hitting a more than two-week high in the process as the spread of the coronavirus finally dented risk sentiment enough to drive some investors into gold. Coronavirus …
