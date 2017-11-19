Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Bullish Over $1296.40, Bearish Under $1290.00

Concerns over the passing of the tax reform bill before the end of the year, falling Treasury yields and a drop in demand for higher-yielding assets helped drive December Comex Gold futures up 1.43% on Friday. These factors are likely to continue to …
