On the upside, the key area is $1817.50 to $1832.70. Trader reaction to this zone early could determine the near-term direction of the market.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Bullish Traders Facing Big Challenge at $1817.50 – $1832.70 - December 19, 2021
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Up to Dh218 per Gram - December 19, 2021
- New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Increased to C$2.85 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity - December 19, 2021