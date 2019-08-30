Gold futures tumbled on Thursday erasing all of this week’s gains in reaction to higher Treasury yields and increased demand for higher risk assets. The moves drove up the U.S. Dollar, which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices inch down on positive signs for trade talks - August 29, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down on positive signs for trade talks - August 29, 2019
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Could Break into $1488.60 to $1470.50 Value Area - August 29, 2019