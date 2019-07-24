Gold futures weakened on Tuesday, pressured by a strong U.S. Dollar that hit its highest level against a basket of currencies since May 31. The greenback was supported by a lower Euro and British …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Daily Trend Changes to Down on Trade Through $1401.30
Gold futures weakened on Tuesday, pressured by a strong U.S. Dollar that hit its highest level against a basket of currencies since May 31. The greenback was supported by a lower Euro and British …