Spot gold popped to a six-year high early Friday on the back of dovish comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams from Thursday. Comments from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Euro Will Exert Biggest Influence on Direction - July 19, 2019
- Gold May Be Great, But Silver And Platinum Are Cheap - July 19, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Ease from 6-Year Highs - July 19, 2019