Trader reaction to the minor pivot at $1650.30 is likely to determine the direction of the December Comex gold futures contract into the close.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rallies through critical resistance after dovish tilt at FOMC - November 2, 2022
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Hawkish Comments from Powell Could Plunge Prices Below $1600 - November 2, 2022
- Gold prices rise by Rs 51 to Rs 50,964; silver drops Rs 502 per kg - November 2, 2022
Discussion about this post