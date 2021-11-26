Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis. The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through $1761.00 will change the main trend to dow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Holding $1780.20 Bottom Could Trigger Rally into $1831.10 - November 26, 2021
- Necklace Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2021: Rose Gold, Pearl & More Women’s Necklace Savings Rounded Up by Retail Fuse - November 26, 2021
- Spearmint Receives Drill Permit for the Perron-East Gold Project in Quebec - November 26, 2021