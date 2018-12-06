Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Inside Trade Indicates Investor Indecision, Renewed Volatility

Gold futures are trading nearly flat on Thursday after giving back earlier gains. Investors are being influenced by the price action in the U.S. Dollar Index, while ignoring another steep drop in …
