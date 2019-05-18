Gold futures are plunging on Friday in reaction to surge in the U.S. Dollar, a reversal to the upside in U.S. Treasury yields and increasing demand for higher risk assets. Safe-haven buying …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Late Session Weakness Under $1278.20, Strengthens Over $1280.20
Gold futures are plunging on Friday in reaction to surge in the U.S. Dollar, a reversal to the upside in U.S. Treasury yields and increasing demand for higher risk assets. Safe-haven buying …