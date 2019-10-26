Gold futures hit their highest level since October 1 earlier in the session before plunging to nearly unchanged for the session. The erratic price action the past two days has been technically driven …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Low Volume Fueling Whip-Saw Trade - October 25, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise but Fail to Break Out - October 25, 2019
- Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript - October 25, 2019