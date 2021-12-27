The near-term direction of the February Comex gold futures market is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1817.50 to $1832.70.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Next Major Challenge for Bullish Traders is $1817.50 – $1832.70 - December 26, 2021
- Cryptocurrency prices today on December 27: Bitcoin up nearly 2%, Polkadot jumps over 8% - December 26, 2021
- China’s Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Monday - December 26, 2021