The direction of the December Comex gold market on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1795.00.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Resting Inside Short-Term Retracement Zone at $1777.50 – $1795.00 - August 26, 2021
- October 8th Options Now Available For VanEck ETF Trust – Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - August 26, 2021
- Gold price shakes off early losses as investors eye Jackson Hole economic policy symposium - August 26, 2021