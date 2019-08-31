Gold futures are under pressure again on Friday, falling victim to higher yields and a stronger U.S. Dollar Index. A steep drop in the Euro is primarily responsible for the spike higher in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Set-Up for $40 Break Under $1527.00 - August 30, 2019
- Gold scores a 6% August rise, for a 4th monthly gain in a row - August 30, 2019
- Crash Protection For Eldorado Gold - August 30, 2019