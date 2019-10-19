At the same time, the rapidly dropping U.S. Dollar and increasing chances of a Fed rate cut, helped underpin prices. At 20:24 GMT, December Comex gold futures are trading $1494.20, down $4.10 or -0.27 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Setting Up for Breakout While Riding the Storm Out - October 18, 2019
- Gold Could Get a Boost From a Weak Dollar - October 18, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Form Doji Day, Ahead of Brexit Vote - October 18, 2019