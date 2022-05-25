Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Still Trading on Strong Side of Long-Term 50% Level at $1844.00

Trader reaction to $1854.80 will likely determine the direction of the June Comex gold futures contract into the close on Wednesday.
