Stock market volatility and fears of a global recession are helping to hold gold prices steady to higher into the close on Wednesday. However, the market is trading inside Tuesday’s wide range …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1522.60, Weakens Under $1520.40 into Close - August 14, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Watching for Yield Inversion to Signal Recession - August 14, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise 1% on global recession fears - August 14, 2019