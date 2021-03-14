Gold futures closed higher on Friday in a volatile session that saw the market claw back sharp losses to close higher for the day. The catalyst for the early session weakness was another rise in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1711.70, Weakens Under $1705.70 - March 14, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 14 March 2021: After Marginal Fall, Gold Rates Witness Surge. Check Rates in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Other Cities - March 13, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound - March 13, 2021