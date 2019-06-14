Gold futures closed higher on Thursday, supported by expectations of a sooner than expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve following this week’s soft consumer inflation report. Another drop in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strong Finish, but Needs to Take Out $1352.70 to Sustain Uptrend
Gold futures closed higher on Thursday, supported by expectations of a sooner than expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve following this week’s soft consumer inflation report. Another drop in …