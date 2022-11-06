Gold futures soared on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply and the U.S. Dollar weakened after a U.S. labor market report showed an uptick in the U.S. unemployment rate in October raised the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Surges as U.S. Labor Market Data Raises Fed Slowdown Hopes - November 6, 2022
- Gold prices hit 3-month high - November 6, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 50,280; silver at Rs 60,000 per kilo - November 5, 2022
Discussion about this post