Gold prices hit a three-month low on Friday as rising Treasury yields made the U.S. Dollar a more attractive asset, weighing on demand for the dollar-denominated asset. The precious metal also posted …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Sustained Move Under $1471.00 Could Trigger Near-Term Break into $1412.10 - November 10, 2019
- Danske Pitched Gold to Rich Russians Eager to Avoid Limelight - November 10, 2019
- Asia Gold-India discounts drop to 5-month low as buying resumes - November 9, 2019