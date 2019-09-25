Gold futures plunged on Wednesday amid positive comments from President Trump on U.S.-China trade relations and after the transcript of the phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian President …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Testing Key Support Cluster at $1510.80 to $1510.70 - September 25, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold markets pulled back a bit - September 25, 2019
- Kirkland Lake Is the Go-To Gold Trade Right Now - September 25, 2019