The early price action suggests that trader reaction to $1981.70 and $2007.10 will determine the direction of December Comex gold into the close.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Traders Straddling Key Retracement Zone at $1981.70 to $2007.10 - August 19, 2020
- Americas Gold And Silver: A Disappointing Start To FY2020 - August 19, 2020
- Precious Metal Prices Falter, but Odds are on Gold Bulls - August 19, 2020