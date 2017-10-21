December Comex Gold futures closed lower on Friday, pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields. A firmer U.S. Dollar also weighed on gold prices because it made the dollar-denominated commodity a less-attractive investment. Increased demand for higher risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trading on Bearish Side of Major 50% Level at $1286.80 - October 21, 2017
- Gold Prices Retreat From Monthly Highs As USD Mounts Counter-Offensive - October 21, 2017
- Gold prices fall by Rs100 on global cues, silver recovers by Rs50 - October 21, 2017