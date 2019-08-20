Gold prices are under pressure for a second session on Tuesday as investors continue to react to a shift in investor sentiment as global bond yields firm and the U.S. 2-year/10-year Treasury yield …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trading on Weak Side of Minor Pivot at $1517.50 - August 20, 2019
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up on higher gold prices - August 20, 2019
- Gold prices steady after slide below key $1,500 level - August 20, 2019