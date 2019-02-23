Gold futures are trading higher on Friday, putting the market in a position to post its second consecutive weekly close. The rally is being fueled by a steep drop in U.S. Treasury yields.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Treasury Yield Plunge Could Trigger Late Session Price Surge - February 22, 2019
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold markets run into resistance - February 22, 2019
- Teranga Gold Corp (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript - February 22, 2019