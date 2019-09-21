Gold futures soared late in the session on Friday after U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply and traders dumped risky assets. The price action was fueled by the news that Chinese trade negotiators …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trend Down, but Momentum Shifts to Upside - September 20, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise as Chinese Delegation Skips Farm Trip to Montana - September 20, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold market continues to grind sideways overall - September 20, 2019