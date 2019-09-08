Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trend Down; Set Up for Break into $1489.20 to $1488.90

Gold futures closed lower on Friday and for the week as a surge in demand for risky assets encouraged investors to book profits and play for a break into more favorable price levels. Stocks posted …
