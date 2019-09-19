Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Tumbles as Fed Fails to Give Signal of Further Rate Cuts

Gold futures posted a wicked two-sided trade late Wednesday before turning lower for the session after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to cut its benchmark interest rate 25-basis points as …
