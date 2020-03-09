Based on the early price action and the current price at $1680.50, the direction of the April Comex gold futures contract the rest of the session on Monday is likely to be determined by trader …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Uptrending Gann Angle at $1660.00 Controlling Direction - March 9, 2020
- Gold futures gain modestly as global stocks and oil get routed - March 9, 2020
- Gold New York Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates gains after hitting 1700.00 mark and multi-year highs - March 9, 2020