Gold futures lower on Friday and for the week as rising Treasury yields and increased demand for risky assets encouraged investors to book profits. The biggest factor weighing on dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis –Vulnerable Under $1527.00 with Target Zone $1488.60 to $1470.50 - August 31, 2019
- 6 Cheap Gold and Silver Stocks to Buy Now - August 31, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as the Dollar Breaks Out - August 30, 2019