This week’s upside momentum in gold is continuing early Thursday after prices spiked higher on Tuesday under extremely thin trading conditions. Gold is currently trading at its highest level since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Weak Volume Breakout Continues - December 26, 2019
- Are These Stocks the New Gold Standard? - December 26, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises above $1,500 level as investors await trade deal signing - December 26, 2019