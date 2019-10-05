Gold futures are trading nearly flat early Friday as investors await the release of the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report for September at 12:30 GMT. The market has been supported this week by a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Weakens Under $1515.60, Strengthens Over $1527.50
Gold futures are trading nearly flat early Friday as investors await the release of the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report for September at 12:30 GMT. The market has been supported this week by a …