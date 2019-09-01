Gold futures posted a potentially bearish closing price reversal top last week. Although the chart pattern does not indicate a change in the main trend, it does signal that the selling is greater …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Weekly Reversal Top Targets $1488.60 to $1470.50
Gold futures posted a potentially bearish closing price reversal top last week. Although the chart pattern does not indicate a change in the main trend, it does signal that the selling is greater …