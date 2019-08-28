Gold futures are trading higher late Tuesday with the move being fueled by a weaker U.S. Dollar and a drop in U.S. Treasury yields as investors start to give up hope that anything positive will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Yield Curve Inversion Boosts Gold Prices - August 28, 2019
- Gold dips, but near 6-year high on rate cut hopes, trade fears - August 28, 2019
- Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets - August 28, 2019