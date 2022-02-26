Gold price gains Rs450 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of gold in Pakistan recorded an increase of Rs450 per tola and Rs385 per 10 grams to settle at Rs127,950 per tola and Rs109,696 per 10 grams, respectively. A da …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) Stock Is up by 24.02%: Should You Buy? - February 26, 2022
- Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Given New C$0.95 Price Target at TD Securities - February 26, 2022
- 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Buy as Oil Tops US$100 and Gold Prices Rise - February 26, 2022