Gold jumped to a 13-month high overnight after the US Dollar sunk along with Treasury yields. The benchmark 2-year note touched 3.82%. The yellow metal peaked above USD 2,025 today while industrial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Glistens as the US Dollar and Treasury Yield Slide. Where to for XAU/USD? - April 5, 2023
- Gold Rates Rise On April 5, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal’s Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities - April 5, 2023
- Gold at over one-year peak as weak US data buoys demand - April 5, 2023