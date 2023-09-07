KATHMANDU, Sept 7: The price of fine gold has decreased by Rs 400 per tola in the domestic market today. Fine gold is being traded at Rs 112,000 per tola in the market today. The precious yellow metal was traded at Rs 112,400 per tola on the previous day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Investor allocation to gold is at its highest level in 11 years, JPMorgan strategist says - September 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,915 key support, Fed talks eyed – Confluence Detector - September 7, 2023
- Gold price goes down by Rs 400 per tola - September 7, 2023