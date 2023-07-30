KATHMANDU, July 30: The price of gold has gone up by Rs 300 per tola in the domestic market on Sunday. Fine gold is being traded at Rs 112,900 per tola today, according to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Associations. It was sold at Rs 112,600 per tola on Friday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price goes up by Rs 300 per tola - July 30, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on July 30: Check latest rates for your city - July 30, 2023
- How to buy gold and silver - July 29, 2023