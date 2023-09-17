KATHMANDU, Sept 17: The price of gold has risen by Rs 500 per tola in the domestic market today. Today, fine gold is being traded at Rs 112,300 per tola, compared to Rs 111,800 per tola on Friday. Similarly, standard gold, which was priced at Rs 111,250 per tola yesterday, is now being sold at Rs 111,750 per tola.

