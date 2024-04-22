Gold price drifts lower on Monday amid hopes that the Iran-Israel conflict will not escalate further. Reduced Fed rate cut bets are keeping the US bond yields elevated and also exert pressure on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for biggest one-day fall since December as geopolitical concerns ease - April 22, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Gains Capped as Middle East Tensions Ease - April 22, 2024
- Ascot Pours First Gold During Commissioning at the Premier Gold Project - April 22, 2024