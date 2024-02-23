Metal prices were falling as economic data and low demand from China weighs. Gold was broadly flat at $2,030.5 a troy ounce. The prices of precious metals—which had been on an upward trend for much of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price slumps as expectations for early Fed’s rate cuts wane - February 23, 2024
- Gold Price Hit by U.S. Economic Data, Other Metals Falling As China Demand Dwindles - February 23, 2024
- Gold prices gain - February 23, 2024