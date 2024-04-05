Spot gold hit a record high of $2,304.09 in early trading, before cooling off a bit to $2,299.28 per ounce in the later hours. Bullion prices have hit record highs in each session since last week’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price hit record high at $2,304 after Fed comments - April 5, 2024
- Gold has broken through the $2,300 level, and one market veteren has a bullish call looking ahead - April 5, 2024
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal falls by Rs 350/10 gram, silver down by Rs 1000/kg as profit booking hits Street - April 5, 2024